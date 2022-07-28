C.T. Pan shoots 4-over 76 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, C.T. Pan hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Pan finished his day tied for 145th at 4 over; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Pan hit an approach shot from 107 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.

At the 489-yard par-4 12th, Pan got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Pan to 2 over for the round.

At the 393-yard par-4 13th, Pan got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Pan to 3 over for the round.

On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Pan's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.