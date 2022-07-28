  • Brice Garnett shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Brice Garnett makes a 4-foot birdie putt on the par-5 17th hole.
    Highlights

