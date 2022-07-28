Brice Garnett shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Brice Garnett hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Garnett finished his day tied for 79th at 1 under; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

On the 393-yard par-4 13th, Garnett had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garnett to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Garnett hit an approach shot from 259 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to even for the round.

On the 446-yard par-4 16th hole, Garnett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 1 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Garnett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 2 under for the round.

After a 324 yard drive on the 397-yard par-4 first, Garnett chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to 3 under for the round.

On the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Garnett's tee shot went 143 yards to the right rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

Garnett got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Garnett to 1 under for the round.