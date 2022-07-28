Brian Stuard shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Brian Stuard hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Stuard finished his day tied for 79th at 1 under; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

After a 273 yard drive on the 489-yard par-4 12th, Stuard chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stuard to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Stuard's 134 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to even-par for the round.

On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Stuard hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Stuard to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 18th hole, Stuard had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.

Stuard got a bogey on the 393-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to even-par for the round.

At the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Stuard got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Stuard to even for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Stuard's 114 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.