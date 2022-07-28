Brian Gay shoots 3-over 75 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Brian Gay hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Gay finished his day tied for 140th at 3 over; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Gay hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gay to even for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Gay chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gay to 1 under for the round.

On the 372-yard par-4 eighth, Gay had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gay to even-par for the round.

Gay stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 207-yard par-3 ninth. This moved Gay to 1 under for the round.

At the 233-yard par-3 11th, Gay hit a tee shot 217 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gay to 2 under for the round.

Gay got a bogey on the 393-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gay to 1 over for the round.

On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Gay's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.