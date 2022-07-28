Brett Drewitt shoots 8-over 80 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Brett Drewitt hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Drewitt finished his day in 155th at 8 over; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

On the 425-yard par-4 10th, Drewitt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Drewitt to 2 over for the round.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Drewitt's tee shot went 203 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Drewitt had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and two putting. This moved Drewitt to 5 over for the round.

On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Drewitt's tee shot went 166 yards to the left rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

At the 455-yard par-4 18th, Drewitt got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Drewitt to 8 over for the round.