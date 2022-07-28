Brendan Steele shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Brendan Steele hit 8 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Steele finished his day tied for 33rd at 3 under; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

Steele got a bogey on the 397-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Steele to 1 over for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Steele had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Steele to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Steele's 102 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Steele to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 233-yard par-3 green 11th, Steele suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even for the round.

At the 160-yard par-3 15th, Steele hit a tee shot 148 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Steele to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 446-yard par-4 16th hole, Steele had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Steele to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 17th, Steele hit his 135 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Steele to 3 under for the round.