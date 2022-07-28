Brandon Wu shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Brandon Wu hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Wu finished his day tied for 33rd at 3 under; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

On the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Wu reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved Wu to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 seventh, Wu chipped in his third shot from 10 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Wu to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Wu's 116 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wu to 4 under for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Wu hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Wu at 3 under for the round.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Wu's tee shot went 239 yards to the right rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Wu had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wu to 3 under for the round.