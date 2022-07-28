Brandon Matthews putts well in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Brandon Matthews hit 4 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Matthews finished his day tied for 79th at 1 under; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

After a 360 yard drive on the 425-yard par-4 10th, Brandon Matthews chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Brandon Matthews to 1 under for the round.

Matthews got a bogey on the 489-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matthews to even-par for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 13th, Matthews had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matthews to 1 over for the round.

Matthews got a bogey on the 397-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matthews to 2 over for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Matthews reached the green in 3 and sunk a 46-foot putt for birdie. This put Matthews at 1 over for the round.

At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Matthews hit a tee shot 163 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matthews to even for the round.