Brandon Hagy shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Brandon Hagy hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Hagy finished his day tied for 121st at 1 over; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 489-yard par-4 12th hole, Hagy had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hagy to 1 under for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 13th, Hagy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hagy to even for the round.

At the 160-yard par-3 15th, Hagy hit a tee shot 147 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hagy to 1 under for the round.

Hagy got a bogey on the 446-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hagy to even-par for the round.

At the par-5 17th, Hagy chipped in his third shot from 11 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Hagy to 2 under for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 18th, Hagy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hagy to 1 under for the round.

Hagy got a bogey on the 453-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hagy to even for the round.

Hagy tee shot went 174 yards to the left rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Hagy to 1 over for the round.

At the par-5 seventh, Hagy chipped in his third shot from 20 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Hagy to even-par for the round.

After a tee shot at the 207-yard par-3 ninth green, Hagy suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hagy at 1 over for the round.