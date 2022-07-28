  • Bo Van Pelt shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Bo Van Pelt makes birdie on the par-3 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Bo Van Pelt rolls in 13-footer for birdie at Rocket Mortgage

