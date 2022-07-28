Bo Van Pelt shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Bo Van Pelt hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Van Pelt finished his day tied for 53rd at 2 under; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Van Pelt hit an approach shot from 107 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Van Pelt to 1 under for the round.

At the 160-yard par-3 15th, Van Pelt hit a tee shot 141 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Van Pelt to 2 under for the round.

Van Pelt got a bogey on the 446-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Van Pelt to 1 under for the round.

At the 455-yard par-4 18th, Van Pelt got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Van Pelt to even-par for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 fourth, Van Pelt hit his 87 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Van Pelt to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Van Pelt's 172 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Van Pelt to 2 under for the round.