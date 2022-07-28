Bo Hoag shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Bo Hoag hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Hoag finished his day tied for 79th at 1 under; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

At the 446-yard par-4 16th, Hoag got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 11 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hoag to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 18th hole, Hoag had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoag to 1 under for the round.