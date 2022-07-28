Bill Haas putts well in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Bill Haas hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Haas finished his day tied for 33rd at 3 under; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

After a 312 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Bill Haas chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bill Haas to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Haas's 103 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Haas to 2 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Haas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Haas to 3 under for the round.