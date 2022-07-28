  • Ben Martin putts well in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Ben Martin makes a 10-foot birdie putt on the par-5 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Ben Martin drains 10-foot birdie putt at Rocket Mortgage

    In the opening round of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Ben Martin makes a 10-foot birdie putt on the par-5 17th hole.