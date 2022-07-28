Ben Martin putts well in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Ben Martin hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Martin finished his day tied for 33rd at 3 under; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Ben Martin had a 74 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ben Martin to 1 under for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Martin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-inch putt for birdie. This moved Martin to 2 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Martin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Martin to 3 under for the round.

At the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Martin hit a tee shot 187 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Martin to 4 under for the round.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Martin's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

At the 160-yard par-3 15th, Martin hit a tee shot 145 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Martin to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 17th, Martin hit his 102 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Martin to 4 under for the round.