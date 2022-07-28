Ben Kohles shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Ben Kohles hit 5 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Kohles finished his day tied for 132nd at 2 over; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

On the par-4 10th, Kohles's 129 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kohles to 1 under for the round.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Kohles hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Kohles to 1 under for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 489-yard par-4 12th, Kohles chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kohles to even-par for the round.

Kohles got a bogey on the 393-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kohles to 1 over for the round.

On the 446-yard par-4 16th, Kohles had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kohles to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 17th, Kohles hit his 99 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Kohles to 1 over for the round.

Kohles got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kohles to 2 over for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 third, Kohles had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kohles to 3 over for the round.

After a 322 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Kohles chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kohles to 2 over for the round.

Kohles got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kohles to 3 over for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Kohles had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kohles to 2 over for the round.