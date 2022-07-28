Ben Cook shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Ben Cook hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Cook finished his day tied for 132nd at 2 over; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Cook had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cook to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Cook's 187 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to 2 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Cook reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-inch putt for birdie. This moved Cook to 3 under for the round.

On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Cook's tee shot went 166 yards to the left rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 18th hole, Cook had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cook to 3 under for the round.

On the 397-yard par-4 first, Cook had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cook to 2 under for the round.

At the 393-yard par-4 third, Cook got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Cook to 1 under for the round.

Cook got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cook to even for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Cook had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Cook to 1 over for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Cook's tee shot went 183 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.