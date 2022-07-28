Beau Hossler shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Beau Hossler hit 7 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Hossler finished his day tied for 79th at 1 under; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

Hossler got a double bogey on the 397-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Hossler to 2 over for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Hossler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to 1 over for the round.

On the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Hossler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to even-par for the round.

At the 425-yard par-4 10th, Hossler reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Hossler at 1 under for the round.

Hossler his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Hossler to even for the round.

On the 446-yard par-4 16th hole, Hossler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to 2 under for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 18th, Hossler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hossler to 1 under for the round.