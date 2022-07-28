Austin Smotherman putts well in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Austin Smotherman hit 10 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Smotherman finished his day tied for 22nd at 4 under; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

After a 320 yard drive on the 397-yard par-4 first, Austin Smotherman chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Austin Smotherman to 2 under for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Smotherman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Smotherman to 3 under for the round.

At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Smotherman hit a tee shot 159 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smotherman to 4 under for the round.