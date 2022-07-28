Bogey-free 3-under 69 by Austin Cook in the first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Austin Cook hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Cook finished his day tied for 33rd at 3 under; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

After a 332 yard drive on the 397-yard par-4 first, Austin Cook chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Austin Cook to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 fourth, Cook's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to 2 under for the round.

At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Cook hit a tee shot 158 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cook to 3 under for the round.