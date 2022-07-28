Andrew Novak shoots 4-over 76 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Andrew Novak hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Novak finished his day tied for 145th at 4 over; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Novak's tee shot went 205 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 489-yard par-4 12th, Novak had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Novak to 2 over for the round.

After a 269 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 13th, Novak chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Novak to 3 over for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 14th, Novak chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Novak to 2 over for the round.

At the 446-yard par-4 16th, Novak got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Novak to 3 over for the round.

At the par-5 17th, Novak chipped in his third shot from 12 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Novak to 1 over for the round.

On the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Novak's tee shot went 152 yards to the fringe and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 223 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Novak chipped his fourth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Novak to 3 over for the round.

Novak got a bogey on the 372-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Novak to 4 over for the round.