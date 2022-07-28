Andrew Landry shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Andrew Landry hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Landry finished his day tied for 53rd at 2 under; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Landry reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Landry to 1 under for the round.

After a 279 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 14th, Landry chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Landry to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 446-yard par-4 16th hole, Landry had a 167 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Landry to 3 under for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 18th, Landry had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Landry to 2 under for the round.