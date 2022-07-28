Alex Smalley shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Alex Smalley hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Smalley finished his day tied for 121st at 1 over; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

On the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Smalley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smalley to 1 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Smalley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Smalley to 2 under for the round.

Smalley got a bogey on the 425-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smalley to 1 under for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 13th, Smalley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Smalley to even-par for the round.

On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Smalley's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Smalley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smalley to even for the round.