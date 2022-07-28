Adam Svensson shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Adam Svensson hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Svensson finished his day tied for 33rd at 3 under; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Svensson had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Svensson to 1 under for the round.

At the 233-yard par-3 11th, Svensson hit a tee shot 211 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Svensson to 2 under for the round.

At the 489-yard par-4 12th, Svensson got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Svensson to even for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Svensson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Svensson to 1 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Svensson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Svensson to 2 under for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 18th, Svensson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Svensson to 1 under for the round.

On the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Svensson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Svensson to 2 under for the round.

At the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Svensson got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 8 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Svensson to 2 under for the round.

Svensson stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 167-yard par-3 fifth. This moved Svensson to 3 under for the round.