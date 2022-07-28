Adam Scott shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Adam Scott hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Scott finished his day tied for 33rd at 3 under; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

At the par-5 seventh, Scott chipped in his third shot from 71 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Scott to 2 under for the round.

At the 372-yard par-4 eighth, Scott got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Scott to 1 under for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 13th, Scott had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scott to even for the round.

At the par-5 14th, Scott chipped in his fourth shot from 7 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Scott to 1 under for the round.

At the 160-yard par-3 15th, Scott hit a tee shot 141 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scott to 2 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Scott had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Scott to 3 under for the round.