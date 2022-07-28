  • Adam Schenk shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Adam Schenk makes birdie on the par-5 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Adam Schenk two-putts from off the green to make birdie on No. 17 at Rocket Mortgage

    In the opening round of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Adam Schenk makes birdie on the par-5 17th hole.