Adam Schenk shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Adam Schenk hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Schenk finished his day tied for 33rd at 3 under; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

On the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Schenk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.

At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Schenk hit a tee shot 160 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to 2 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Schenk reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to 3 under for the round.

Schenk got a bogey on the 393-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schenk to 2 under for the round.

After a 330 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Schenk chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 3 under for the round.