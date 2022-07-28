Adam Hadwin comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Adam Hadwin hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hadwin finished his day tied for 53rd at 2 under; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

After a 313 yard drive on the 397-yard par-4 first, Adam Hadwin chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Adam Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

On the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Hadwin's tee shot went 151 yards to the right rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a 266 yard drive on the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Hadwin chipped his fourth shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Hadwin had a 95 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadwin to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Hadwin's 107 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Hadwin chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 2 under for the round.