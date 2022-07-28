Aaron Baddeley shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Aaron Baddeley hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Baddeley finished his day tied for 53rd at 2 under; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 8 under; Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and John Huh, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Callum Tarren, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Ryder are tied for 8th at 5 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Baddeley had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Baddeley to 1 under for the round.

At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Baddeley hit a tee shot 166 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Baddeley to 2 under for the round.

At the 372-yard par-4 eighth, Baddeley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Baddeley to 1 under for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Baddeley's tee shot went 187 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 14 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Baddeley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Baddeley to 1 under for the round.

At the 233-yard par-3 11th, Baddeley hit a tee shot 216 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Baddeley to 2 under for the round.

On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Baddeley's tee shot went 171 yards to the right rough and his approach went 33 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Baddeley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Baddeley to 2 under for the round.