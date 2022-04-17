Wyndham Clark finishes with Even-par 71 in final round of the RBC Heritage

In his final round at the RBC Heritage, Wyndham Clark hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Clark finished his day tied for 35th at 6 under Jordan Spieth is in 1st at 13 under, Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 13 under, and Cameron Young, Cam Davis, Shane Lowry, Harold Varner III, J.T. Poston, Sepp Straka, and Matt Kuchar are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

Clark got a bogey on the 469-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Clark to 2 over for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Clark had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Clark to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Clark's 157 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to even-par for the round.

On the 473-yard par-4 eighth, Clark had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Clark to 1 over for the round.

After a 317 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, Clark chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 10th hole, Clark had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Clark's 139 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 2 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Clark's his second shot went 3 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 198-yard par-3 17th, Clark's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.