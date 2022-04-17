Webb Simpson shoots 2-over 73 in round four of the RBC Heritage

Webb Simpson hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at even for the tournament. Simpson finished his day tied for 59th at even par Jordan Spieth is in 1st at 13 under, Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 13 under, and Cameron Young, Cam Davis, Shane Lowry, Harold Varner III, J.T. Poston, Sepp Straka, and Matt Kuchar are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

At the 410-yard par-4 first, Simpson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Simpson to 1 over for the round.

On the 373-yard par-4 13th, Simpson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Simpson to even for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Simpson's tee shot went 197 yards to the left rough, his third shot went 4 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.