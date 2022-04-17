  • Webb Simpson shoots 2-over 73 in round four of the RBC Heritage

  • In the final round of the 2022 RBC Heritage, Webb Simpson makes birdie on the par-5 5th hole.
    Webb Simpson dials in approach and birdies at RBC Heritage

