Tyrrell Hatton shoots 4-under 67 in round four of the RBC Heritage

Tyrrell Hatton hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Hatton finished his day tied for 26th at 7 under Jordan Spieth is in 1st at 13 under, Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 13 under, and Cameron Young, Cam Davis, Shane Lowry, Harold Varner III, J.T. Poston, Sepp Straka, and Matt Kuchar are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

After a 306 yard drive on the 550-yard par-5 second, Hatton chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hatton to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 419-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hatton had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hatton to 3 under for the round.

On the 473-yard par-4 eighth, Hatton had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hatton to 2 under for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, Hatton chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hatton to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Hatton hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 11th. This moved Hatton to 4 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Hatton's tee shot went 203 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 18 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Hatton's 128 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hatton to 3 under for the round.

At the 472-yard par-4 18th, Hatton reached the green in 2 and rolled a 39-foot putt for birdie. This put Hatton at 4 under for the round.