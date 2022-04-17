Tyler Duncan putts himself to a 6-under 65 in final round of the RBC Heritage

In his final round at the RBC Heritage, Tyler Duncan hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Duncan finished his day tied for 12th at 9 under Jordan Spieth is in 1st at 13 under, Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 13 under, and Cameron Young, Cam Davis, Shane Lowry, Harold Varner III, J.T. Poston, Sepp Straka, and Matt Kuchar are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Tyler Duncan reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tyler Duncan to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 473-yard par-4 eighth hole, Duncan chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Duncan to 3 under for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, Duncan chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Duncan's 175 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Duncan to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 373-yard par-4 13th hole, Duncan had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Duncan to 6 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Duncan hit his next to the native area. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 15th. This moved Duncan to 5 under for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Duncan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 6 under for the round.