  • Tyler Duncan putts himself to a 6-under 65 in final round of the RBC Heritage

  • In the final round of the 2022 RBC Heritage, Tyler Duncan makes a 18-foot birdie putt on the par-4 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Tyler Duncan makes birdie on No. 16 at RBC Heritage

    In the final round of the 2022 RBC Heritage, Tyler Duncan makes a 18-foot birdie putt on the par-4 16th hole.