Troy Merritt putts well in round four of the RBC Heritage

In his final round at the RBC Heritage, Troy Merritt hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Merritt finished his day tied for 12th at 9 under Jordan Spieth is in 1st at 13 under, Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 13 under, and Cameron Young, Cam Davis, Shane Lowry, Harold Varner III, J.T. Poston, Sepp Straka, and Matt Kuchar are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the par-4 first, Troy Merritt's 106 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Troy Merritt to 1 under for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 550-yard par-5 second, Merritt chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to 2 under for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Merritt chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to 3 under for the round.

After a 271 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, Merritt chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to 4 under for the round.

At the 451-yard par-4 10th, Merritt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 36-foot putt saving par. This put Merritt at 4 under for the round.

Merritt got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Merritt to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 588-yard par-5 15th, Merritt took a drop on his second. He finished by getting his fourth shot at the green and one-putted for par. This moved Merritt to 3 under for the round.