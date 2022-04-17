Tommy Fleetwood putts well in round four of the RBC Heritage

In his final round at the RBC Heritage, Tommy Fleetwood hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Fleetwood finished his day tied for 10th at 11 under Jordan Spieth is in 1st at 13 under, Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 13 under, and Cameron Young, Cam Davis, Shane Lowry, Harold Varner III, J.T. Poston, Sepp Straka, and Matt Kuchar are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

Tommy Fleetwood got a bogey on the 410-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tommy Fleetwood to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Fleetwood's 219 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fleetwood to even-par for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Fleetwood's tee shot went 179 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Fleetwood hit a tee shot 196 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fleetwood to even for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Fleetwood reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 1 under for the round.

At the 436-yard par-4 11th, after his drive went to the native area Fleetwood stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 373-yard par-4 13th hole, Fleetwood had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 3 under for the round.