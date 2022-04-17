Sungjae Im putts well in round four of the RBC Heritage

In his final round at the RBC Heritage, Sungjae Im hit 12 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Im finished his day tied for 21st at 8 under Jordan Spieth is in 1st at 13 under, Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 13 under, and Cameron Young, Cam Davis, Shane Lowry, Harold Varner III, J.T. Poston, Sepp Straka, and Matt Kuchar are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

After a 283 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Sungjae Im chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sungjae Im to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Im's 140 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Im chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Im to 3 under for the round.

Im got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Im to 2 under for the round.