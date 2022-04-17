Stewart Cink shoots 3-over 74 in round four of the RBC Heritage

In his final round at the RBC Heritage, Stewart Cink hit 7 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Cink finished his day in 68th at 3 over Jordan Spieth is in 1st at 13 under, Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 13 under, and Cameron Young, Cam Davis, Shane Lowry, Harold Varner III, J.T. Poston, Sepp Straka, and Matt Kuchar are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Cink hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 469-yard par-4 third. This moved Cink to 3 over for the round.

After a 317 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Cink chipped his fourth shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cink to 5 over for the round.

Cink missed the green on his first shot on the 195-yard par-3 seventh but had a chip in from 8 yards for birdie. This moved Cink to 4 over for the round.

On the 473-yard par-4 eighth hole, Cink reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cink to 3 over for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, Cink chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Cink to 2 over for the round.

Cink got a bogey on the 373-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Cink to 3 over for the round.

After a 270 yard drive on the 472-yard par-4 18th, Cink chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cink to 3 over for the round.