Si Woo Kim shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the RBC Heritage

In his final round at the RBC Heritage, Si Woo Kim hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 42nd at 5 under Jordan Spieth is in 1st at 13 under, Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 13 under, and Cameron Young, Cam Davis, Shane Lowry, Harold Varner III, J.T. Poston, Sepp Straka, and Matt Kuchar are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

After a 302 yard drive on the 550-yard par-5 second, Kim chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Kim chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Kim hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Kim to 2 under for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, Kim chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.

Kim got a bogey on the 373-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 2 under for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 14th, Kim hit a tee shot 198 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 15th, Kim got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Kim to 2 under for the round.