Shane Lowry putts well in round four of the RBC Heritage

In his final round at the RBC Heritage, Shane Lowry hit 6 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Shane Lowry had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Shane Lowry to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Lowry's 167 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Lowry to 3 under for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 11th hole, Lowry reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lowry to 4 under for the round.