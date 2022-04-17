Sepp Straka shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the RBC Heritage

Sepp Straka hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 12 under for the tournament.

On the 410-yard par-4 first, Straka had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Straka to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 419-yard par-4 sixth hole, Straka had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.

After a 317 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, Straka chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Straka's 165 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 4 under for the round.

Straka got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Straka to 3 under for the round.

Straka hit his tee at the green on the 198-yard par-3 17th, setting himself up for a long 35-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Straka to 4 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Straka hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 18th. This moved Straka to 3 under for the round.