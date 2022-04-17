Scott Piercy shoots 4-under 67 in round four of the RBC Heritage

In his final round at the RBC Heritage, Scott Piercy hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Piercy finished his day tied for 12th at 9 under Jordan Spieth is in 1st at 13 under, Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 13 under, and Cameron Young, Cam Davis, Shane Lowry, Harold Varner III, J.T. Poston, Sepp Straka, and Matt Kuchar are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the 550-yard par-5 second hole, Piercy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.

Piercy got a bogey on the 469-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to even-par for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Piercy chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.

After a 318 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, Piercy chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Piercy's 129 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 3 under for the round.