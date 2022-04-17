8-over 79 by Sahith Theegala in final round of the RBC Heritage

In his final round at the RBC Heritage, Sahith Theegala hit 8 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Theegala finished his day tied for 70th at 6 over Jordan Spieth is in 1st at 13 under, Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 13 under, and Cameron Young, Cam Davis, Shane Lowry, Harold Varner III, J.T. Poston, Sepp Straka, and Matt Kuchar are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

Theegala his second shot went 12 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing Theegala to 2 over for the round.

Theegala got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Theegala to 5 over for the round.

At the 373-yard par-4 13th, Theegala got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Theegala to 6 over for the round.

At the 588-yard par-5 15th, Theegala's tee shot went 319 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 115 yards to the native area, his fourth shot was a drop, and his approach went 78 yards to the green where he two putted for double bogey. This moved him to 8 over for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Theegala's 104 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 7 over for the round.

On the 198-yard par-3 17th, Theegala's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 8 over for the round.