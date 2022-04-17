Roger Sloan shoots 2-over 73 in round four of the RBC Heritage

In his final round at the RBC Heritage, Roger Sloan hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Sloan finished his day tied for 59th at even par Jordan Spieth is in 1st at 13 under, Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 13 under, and Cameron Young, Cam Davis, Shane Lowry, Harold Varner III, J.T. Poston, Sepp Straka, and Matt Kuchar are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

After a 281 yard drive on the 550-yard par-5 second, Sloan chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sloan to 2 over for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Sloan hit a tee shot 190 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sloan to 1 over for the round.

Sloan got a bogey on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sloan to 2 over for the round.