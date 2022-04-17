  • Robert Streb shoots 2-over 73 in round four of the RBC Heritage

  • In the final round of the 2022 RBC Heritage, Robert Streb makes birdie on the par-4 9th hole.
    Highlights

    Robert Streb makes birdie on No. 9 at RBC Heritage

    In the final round of the 2022 RBC Heritage, Robert Streb makes birdie on the par-4 9th hole.