Robert Streb shoots 2-over 73 in round four of the RBC Heritage

Robert Streb hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Streb finished his day tied for 42nd at 5 under Jordan Spieth is in 1st at 13 under, Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 13 under, and Cameron Young, Cam Davis, Shane Lowry, Harold Varner III, J.T. Poston, Sepp Straka, and Matt Kuchar are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the 550-yard par-5 second, Streb had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Streb to 1 over for the round.

On the 469-yard par-4 third hole, Streb reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streb to even for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Streb reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streb to 1 under for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Streb reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streb to 2 under for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 10th, Streb had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streb to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Streb hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 436-yard par-4 11th. This moved Streb to even-par for the round.

Streb got a bogey on the 373-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streb to 1 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Streb's tee shot went 202 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.