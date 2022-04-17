  • Peter Malnati shoots 1-over 72 in round four of the RBC Heritage

  • In the final round of the 2022 RBC Heritage, Peter Malnati makes a 26-foot birdie putt on the par-3 14th hole.
    Highlights

    Peter Malnati's 26-foot birdie putt at RBC Heritage

