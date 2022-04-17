Peter Malnati shoots 1-over 72 in round four of the RBC Heritage

In his final round at the RBC Heritage, Peter Malnati hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Malnati finished his day tied for 42nd at 5 under Jordan Spieth is in 1st at 13 under, Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 13 under, and Cameron Young, Cam Davis, Shane Lowry, Harold Varner III, J.T. Poston, Sepp Straka, and Matt Kuchar are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

Malnati got a bogey on the 410-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Malnati to 1 over for the round.

On the 550-yard par-5 second hole, Malnati reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to even-par for the round.

Malnati his chip went 28 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Malnati to 1 over for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 12th, Malnati had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Malnati to 2 over for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 14th, Malnati hit a tee shot 194 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 1 over for the round.