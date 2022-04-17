Patton Kizzire shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the RBC Heritage

Patton Kizzire hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Kizzire finished his day tied for 26th at 7 under Jordan Spieth is in 1st at 13 under, Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 13 under, and Cameron Young, Cam Davis, Shane Lowry, Harold Varner III, J.T. Poston, Sepp Straka, and Matt Kuchar are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

After a 291 yard drive on the 550-yard par-5 second, Kizzire chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.

At the 419-yard par-4 sixth, Kizzire got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.

On the 473-yard par-4 eighth, Kizzire had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kizzire to even for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, Kizzire chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 11th hole, Kizzire had a 170 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kizzire to 2 under for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 15th, Kizzire had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.