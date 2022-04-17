  • Patrick Cantlay shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the RBC Heritage

  • In the final round of the 2022 RBC Heritage, Patrick Cantlay makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Patrick Cantlay's bold tee shot sets up tying birdie at RBC Heritage

