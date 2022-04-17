Patrick Cantlay shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the RBC Heritage

Patrick Cantlay hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Cantlay finished his day in 2nd at 13 under; Jordan Spieth is in 1st at 13 under; and Cameron Young, Cam Davis, Shane Lowry, Harold Varner III, J.T. Poston, Sepp Straka, and Matt Kuchar are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Cantlay had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cantlay to 1 under for the round.

After a 319 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, Cantlay chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 11th hole, Cantlay had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cantlay to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 192-yard par-3 14th green, Cantlay suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Cantlay at 2 under for the round.