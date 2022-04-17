Pat Perez finishes with Even-par 71 in final round of the RBC Heritage

In his final round at the RBC Heritage, Pat Perez hit 7 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Perez finished his day tied for 51st at 3 under Jordan Spieth is in 1st at 13 under, Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 13 under, and Cameron Young, Cam Davis, Shane Lowry, Harold Varner III, J.T. Poston, Sepp Straka, and Matt Kuchar are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 550-yard par-5 second hole, Perez hit an approach shot from 130 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 fifth, Perez chipped in his third shot from 30 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Perez to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Perez's 180 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to 3 under for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 12th hole, Perez reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Perez to 4 under for the round.

Perez got a bogey on the 373-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Perez to 3 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Perez his chip went 14 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.