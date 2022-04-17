  • Pat Perez finishes with Even-par 71 in final round of the RBC Heritage

  • In the opening round of the 2022 RBC Heritage, Pat Perez makes a 40-foot birdie putt on the par-3 4th hole.
    Highlights

    Pat Perez sinks a 40-foot birdie putt at RBC Heritage

    In the opening round of the 2022 RBC Heritage, Pat Perez makes a 40-foot birdie putt on the par-3 4th hole.