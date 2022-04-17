Mito Pereira finishes with Even-par 71 in final round of the RBC Heritage

In his final round at the RBC Heritage, Mito Pereira hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Pereira finished his day tied for 26th at 7 under Jordan Spieth is in 1st at 13 under, Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 13 under, and Cameron Young, Cam Davis, Shane Lowry, Harold Varner III, J.T. Poston, Sepp Straka, and Matt Kuchar are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the par-4 first, Pereira's 121 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pereira to 1 under for the round.

Pereira tee shot went 173 yards to the left rough and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Pereira to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 473-yard par-4 eighth hole, Pereira had a 169 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pereira to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Pereira's 151 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pereira to 1 under for the round.