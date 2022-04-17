Maverick McNealy finishes with Even-par 71 in final round of the RBC Heritage

In his final round at the RBC Heritage, Maverick McNealy hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. McNealy finished his day tied for 26th at 7 under Jordan Spieth is in 1st at 13 under, Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 13 under, and Cameron Young, Cam Davis, Shane Lowry, Harold Varner III, J.T. Poston, Sepp Straka, and Matt Kuchar are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, McNealy hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 second. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 200-yard par-3 green fourth, McNealy suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even-par for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, McNealy chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.

At the 419-yard par-4 sixth, McNealy's tee shot went 238 yards to the native area, his second shot went 82 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his approach went 96 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved McNealy to even for the round.

McNealy got a bogey on the 473-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNealy to 1 over for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 15th hole, McNealy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 18th, McNealy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNealy to even-par for the round.