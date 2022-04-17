Matthias Schwab shoots 1-over 72 in round four of the RBC Heritage

Matthias Schwab hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at even for the tournament. Schwab finished his day tied for 59th at even par Jordan Spieth is in 1st at 13 under, Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 13 under, and Cameron Young, Cam Davis, Shane Lowry, Harold Varner III, J.T. Poston, Sepp Straka, and Matt Kuchar are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the 550-yard par-5 second hole, Schwab reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwab to 1 under for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 11th, Schwab had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schwab to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 12th hole, Schwab had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schwab to even for the round.

At the 373-yard par-4 13th, Schwab got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Schwab to 1 over for the round.