Matthew NeSmith shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the RBC Heritage

In his final round at the RBC Heritage, Matthew NeSmith hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. NeSmith finished his day tied for 12th at 9 under Jordan Spieth is in 1st at 13 under, Patrick Cantlay is in 2nd at 13 under, and Cameron Young, Cam Davis, Shane Lowry, Harold Varner III, J.T. Poston, Sepp Straka, and Matt Kuchar are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the 550-yard par-5 second hole, NeSmith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, NeSmith reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, NeSmith's 168 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 473-yard par-4 eighth hole, NeSmith had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, NeSmith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 3 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, NeSmith's tee shot went 189 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 588-yard par-5 15th, NeSmith chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 3 under for the round.