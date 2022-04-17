Matt Kuchar shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the RBC Heritage

Matt Kuchar hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 12 under for the tournament.

On the 419-yard par-4 sixth hole, Kuchar reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to 1 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Kuchar's his second shot went 29 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 473-yard par-4 eighth hole, Kuchar reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to 1 under for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Kuchar reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to 2 under for the round.

After a 262 yard drive on the 436-yard par-4 11th, Kuchar chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 430-yard par-4 12th hole, Kuchar chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Kuchar to 2 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Kuchar's tee shot went 200 yards to the left rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Kuchar hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 15th. This moved Kuchar to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 18th hole, Kuchar had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kuchar to 3 under for the round.